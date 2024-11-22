Selangor diversifies revenue streams, eyes AI future - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: Selangor always strives to increase state revenue by introducing various new policies and formulas to ensure a sustainable income, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said his administration does not rely on land revenue and contributions from the federal government to increase state revenue, as claimed. Income is also generated from other sources, such as state-owned enterprises.

He said state-owned enterprises’ contributions to Selangor’s coffers have reached RM30 million, with an additional RM10 million expected before the end of this year.

“Previously, we have never received (revenue) from the Selangor Utility Corridor (Kusel), but this year, Kusel will contribute RM1 million for the first time after we allowed ‘underneath’ matters following classification and licensing.

“We also received revenue from the Zero Discharge Policy (ZDP). We estimate up to RM121 million in total if we can achieve it. We have already received RM18 million this year and will get more ... our first collection in Nov 2024 will reach RM1 million,“ he said.

The Menteri Besar said this in his winding-up speech for the Supply Bill 2025 at today’s sitting of the State Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, Amirudin also shared Selangor’s aspiration to become a pioneer in developing its artificial intelligence (AI) technology-based industry and a leader in technological innovation in Malaysia.

He said discussions are being held with Nvidia, a world-leading technology and semiconductor company, to produce sovereign AI. In addition, an AI white paper will also be tabled, which, among other things, includes efforts to improve the efficiency of government services at next year’s state assembly session.

Amirudin said the move is to ensure that Selangor does not depend on other countries’ AI but instead determines its own data and identification or is not tied to the viewpoint of a particular country that controls the technology.

“This sovereign AI means that the AI ​​belongs to the state or country only. We are holding a meeting with Nvidia as we cannot depend on other countries’ AI,“ he said.