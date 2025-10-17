Selangor gives RM1000 aid to 64 families hit by thunderstorm

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government is channelling aid of one thousand ringgit to sixty four heads of families affected by the storm incident around Telok Panglima Garang in Kuala Langat last Wednesday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the allocation of disaster aid totalling sixty four thousand ringgit was decided at the State Executive Council meeting today.

He added that fourteen residents including one officer from the State Assembly service centre who sustained injuries and are being treated in hospital due to the storm will also receive one thousand ringgit each.

The State Government has identified that repair work for the damaged Kampung Medan Religious Primary School will cost three hundred and twenty thousand ringgit.

This aid will be fully allocated under the State Disaster Fund so that students can return to school safely.

This commitment is in addition to the initial aid already channelled by agencies under the state government such as Yayasan MBI and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council.

These agencies have disbursed five hundred and sixty four thousand ringgit to six schools service centres and the storm victims families.

Amirudin was reported yesterday as saying that the storm incident was among the worst in the past four years.

He noted that such disasters usually occur in the northern area of Selangor such as the rice fields of Sabak Bernam.

In the incident around 4.15 pm last Wednesday a total of five schools one hall and approximately forty houses were reported to have sustained damage.

Among the affected areas were Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sijangkang Jaya and Sekolah Kebangsaan Sijangkang Jaya.

Other affected locations included Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Medan and Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Medan.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Jalan Tanjung and Dewan Wawasan Batu 9 were also damaged in the storm.

The Sijangkang State Assembly Coordinator’s Office sustained damage along with the Batu 9 residential area.

The Taman Sijangkang Jaya industrial area was also affected by the severe weather.

Following this a temporary relief centre was activated to house eighteen individuals from eight families.

This centre provides shelter in the aftermath of the storm that struck the Kampung Medan area in Kuala Langat. – Bernama