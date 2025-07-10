Selangor govt, SPAN discuss water supply and regulations

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government held a key engagement session with the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) to address water regulatory challenges in the state.

The meeting, attended by Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor), aimed to enhance water service efficiency and tackle supply issues.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari confirmed the discussions focused on improving water quality and crisis management.

“This is all to ensure more efficient and quality services to the people through the application of technology in water management,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The session also covered operational and regulatory improvements.

SPAN chairman Datuk Ir. Abdul Kadir Mohd Din attended the meeting, which preceded the State Legislative Assembly session.

Amirudin highlighted potential collaborations in innovation, training, and consumer education.

The partnership aligns with national initiatives like AIR 2040, emphasizing energy efficiency and sustainability.

“Hopefully this strategic collaboration will have a positive impact on the water supply system in Selangor,“ he added.

SPAN recently received tariff review applications from water operators in ten states, including Selangor.

The commission stated that all submissions remain under review, with no final decisions made yet. – Bernama