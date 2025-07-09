Selangor invests RM16m yearly in TVET to empower youth, boost skills

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is committing RM16 million each year to enhance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiatives, aiming to uplift youth, including those from the Indian community.

State executive councillor for Human Resources and Poverty Eradication, V. Papparaidu, confirmed the funding covers sponsorships at institutions like the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDC).

Programmes under the Malaysian Skills Certificate, Professional Skills Certificate, and Short-Term Skills Courses are included in the initiative. Papparaidu noted that STDC produces 1,200 to 1,500 graduates annually across various fields, with equal opportunities for all eligible Selangor residents.

“Indian youths make up 30 to 40 percent of STDC applicants yearly, showing growing family support and peer inspiration from successful graduates,“ he said during the Selangor state assembly sitting.

The response came after Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim (PH–Kota Damansara) inquired about state efforts to expand Indian youth participation in TVET.

Beyond sponsorships, the RM16 million allocation supports TVET module development and partnerships with local and international institutions. “This strengthens the TVET ecosystem, ensuring trainees meet industry demands,“ Papparaidu added.

The state has also allocated over RM15 million for Indian community-specific programmes, including RM4.43 million for Deepavali shopping vouchers benefiting 22,150 B40 recipients. - Bernama