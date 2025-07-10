Selangor partners with MOE to build TVET graduate database

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is joining forces with the Education Ministry (MOE) and community colleges to establish a comprehensive database for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the initiative, which will be managed by the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDC).

The database aims to streamline access for employers and industry players seeking skilled workers in the state.

“Selangor already has the Smart Selangor Technical and Professional Skills Initiative (IKTISASS), launched in 2019 to strengthen graduate expertise in sectors like aerospace,“ he said during the state assembly session.

“Meanwhile, the federal government provides aviation engineering courses via polytechnics,“ he added.

Amirudin was responding to a query from Dr Mohd Zamri Mohd Zainuldin (PN-Sungai Burong) about the availability of a skills-based database for TVET graduates.

The proposal for the database will be included in the upcoming state budget as part of Selangor’s initiatives for next year.

The state is also intensifying efforts to promote TVET as a primary choice for school leavers, despite lingering challenges in public perception.

“Many still believe that only a university education guarantees employment, causing TVET to be seen as a secondary option,“ he said.

“This mindset needs to shift,“ he added.

“Next year, we will collaborate with the State Education Department to introduce TVET career opportunities at the secondary school level,“ he said. – Bernama