Selangor police freeze leave for Deepavali and ASEAN Summit security

KLANG: All Selangor police personnel have had their leave frozen ahead of the Deepavali celebration and the 47th ASEAN Summit next week.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar stated that police will carry out special operations in conjunction with the festive celebration statewide.

He explained that these operations aim to ensure crimes like house break-ins and vehicle thefts do not occur.

Police will focus on specific areas identified as hotspots based on prior studies rather than conducting operations arbitrarily.

Shazeli confirmed that over 15,000 personnel will operate at full force to ensure public peace is at the highest level.

He also encouraged the public to use the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application to channel information and make reports to police for crime prevention. – Bernama