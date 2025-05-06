SEPANG: The proposed Selangor Rail project is the vital link that will unlock the full potential of the newly launched Selangor Aero Park (SAP) and transform the state into a fully integrated aviation and logistics powerhouse, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the rail project, first proposed to the Transport Ministry a few months ago, aims to connect Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Subang Airport, Port Klang, and the upcoming port in Pulau Carey.

“To unlock the full potential of the SAP, we need to address a crucial missing link that can connect industry, people, and the major transportation infrastructure in Selangor and the Klang Valley: the Selangor Rail.

“While we (Selangor state government) are fully aware of the financial complexities involved, I assure you that we are prepared to give you our full intellectual and technical support to realise this vision with the blessing of the Federal Cabinet,“ said Amirudin in his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the SAP here today.

In February, Selangor’s State Investment, Trade, and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said that the construction of the Selangor Rail Line will be carried out in phases over up to 10 years.

Ng said the feasibility study was then in its final phase, and a 200-kilometre alignment with four proposed spur lines, namely, Westport, Klang, Putra Heights, and Universiti Selangor (Unisel) Bestari Jaya, had been identified for the project.

Commenting on the SAP, Amirudin said the 242.811 hectares development marks a strategic starting point to position Selangor and Malaysia as the region’s aerospace powerhouse.

He noted that 68 per cent of Malaysia’s aerospace economy is already based in Selangor.

Amirudin believes that the SAP will attract international aerospace giants as well as critical supply chain industries.

“The birth of the SAP will drive interest in these global giants to relocate to Selangor, from aircraft manufacturers like Airbus and Boeing, to companies involved across the supply chain. The list is endless,“ he added.

Amirudin also said that another key objective of the SAP is to push local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) up the value chain and increase Malaysia’s share of high-value aerospace activities.

“For Selangor, I believe the SAP will encourage more local SMEs to achieve global certification, allowing them to advance their position in the value and supply chains and compete with the region’s powerhouses.

“There is a vast opportunity to grow into original equipment manufacturers, making principal aircraft systems, as well as firms making sub-assemblies and suppliers providing parts and raw materials,“ he said.