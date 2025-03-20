KUALA LUMPUR: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today officiated the opening of the Kampung Klang Gate Baru Mosque and broke fast with around 1,000 residents of Gombak in conjunction with the monarch’s Ihya Ramadan event with the people.

The mosque, built on a 0.8-hectare plot of land, was completed in 2021 at a cost of RM19.5 million and can accommodate a congregation of 2,000 people.

Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also graced the event.

Also present was Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

During the event, His Royal Highness presented Hari Raya contributions to the underprivileged in the Gombak district, including 110 hardcore poor, 317 poor and 65 converts, with a total contribution amounting to RM246,000.

The Ruler also received business tithe (zakat) payments amounting to RM4.18 million from the Land Surveyors Board Malaysia, Jakel Shah Alam, and Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad.

His Royal Highness then performed the Maghrib, Isha, and Tarawih prayers in congregation.