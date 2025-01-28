Selangor Sultan, Tengku Permaisuri extend Chinese New Year wishes

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin extend their Chinese New Year greetings to all those celebrating the festival.

In a post on the Selangor Royal Office’s Facebook, the Sultan of Selangor highlighted the unique harmony of Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society, where people live together and share many aspects of life, particularly culture.

“Because of that, in the context of festivals, all races will celebrate Chinese New Year, just as they do during Aidilfitri, Christmas, or Deepavali,“ stated His Majesty.

His Majesty expressed hope that the spirit of sharing and mutual understanding will continue to thrive, not only during festive seasons.

“Indeed, every practice and aspect of daily life should be shared to ensure the country’s peace and stability remain strong and harmonious for generations to come,“ he said.