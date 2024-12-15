SUNGAI BESAR: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graced the KITA (Kebajikan Inklusiviti Teras Aspirasi) Run in Kampung Bagan Terap, Sabak Bernam here today.

The royal couple arrived at 7.30 am and was warmly welcomed by Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Also present were state Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rizam Ismail and Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim.

Dressed in kain pelikat and a straw hat to match the event’s village-themed atmosphere, Sultan Sharafuddin flagged off approximately 2,500 participants for the three-kilometre (km) and five-km runs around the area.

The Ruler also participated in the three-km run, enjoying the scenic padi fields and mingling with the people.

Tengku Zafrul, when met after the event, said the Sultan had called for similar events to be organised in rural areas to engage local communities and promote a healthy lifestyle.

“At the same time, this run aims to create awareness about the attractions in these areas, whether in tourism, agriculture or entrepreneurship,“ he said, adding that the next KITA Run is set to be held in Klang next year.