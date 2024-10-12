SHAH ALAM: Ninety-four individuals will receive state awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s 79th birthday, tomorrow.

Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim said of the total, two individuals would be conferred the Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.) award, which carries the title ‘Dato’ Seri’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka Seri’ for women.

He said one individual will be awarded the Dato’ Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.S.I.S) award, which carries the title of ‘Dato’ Setia’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka Setia’ for women,

Eleven will receive the Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.) award, which carries the title of ‘Dato’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women.

“Additionally, 15 individuals will be conferred the Dato’ - Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.l.S.) award, which also carries the title ‘Dato’ for men and ‘Datin Paduka’ for women,” he said in a statement today.

Haris said Sultan Sharafuddin will also bestow the Ahli Kegemilangan Sukan Selangor (A.K.S.) award to one recipient, while 11 individuals each will receive the Setia Mahkota Selangor (S.M.S.) and Setia Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S.) awards.

In conjunction with the birthday celebration, Sultan Sharafuddin will also confer the Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S.) award to 16 recipients and the Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S.) award to 17 individuals.

Two individuals will be awarded the Bintang Kecemerlangan Sukan Selangor and seven will be bestowed the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang medal.

Haris said the state government received 2,593 nominations this year, of which 1,121 were for the state awards and honours, while 1,472 were for the state medals.

He added that All 94 individuals have passed three key screenings conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (for security and crime), the Malaysian Department of Insolvency and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).