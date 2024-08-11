Selangor Unity Gov’t sets up committee to strengthen unity among coalition parties

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Unity Government has established a secretariat to foster unity among the coalition parties in the state.

Selangor UMNO, in a statement, said that the decision was made during the first Selangor Unity Secretariat meeting, chaired by State Unity secretary Dr Mohd Khairuddin Othman.

The meeting today was attended by representatives from the leadership of the Selangor Unity Government, including State UMNO Information chief Datuk Dr Mohamed Satim Diman, the State Barisan Nasional secretary, as well as the State MCA and MIC secretaries.

“Also present were the secrataries of the Women’s and Youth wings, as well as the Selangor State executive secretary,” according to a post on Selangor UMNO’s official Facebook page.