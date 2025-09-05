Selawat recitation and processions mark Maulidur Rasul 2025 celebrations nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims across the country today commemorated the birth of the beloved Prophet Muhammad SAW by reciting selawat and taking part in processions in conjunction with the Maulidur Rasul 2025 celebrations.

Themed ‘Membangun Ummah MADANI’, the celebrations nationwide were attended by various government agencies, private sector representatives, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

In SERDANG, the King and Queen of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, graciously attended the national-level Maulidur Rasul 2025 celebration at the Malaysia Agricultural Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS).

Their Majesties’ arrival at the venue at 9.26 am was welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

At the ceremony, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim conferred the Anugerah Perdana Maulidur Rasul on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain, along with six other recipients in various categories of the Maulidur Rasul Award, in recognition of their significant contributions to the development of the ummah and the country.

The ceremony was attended by nearly 10,000 guests, and earlier, 6,165 participants from 120 contingents representing ministries, statutory bodies, and private entities took part in the procession while reciting selawat.

In SELANGOR, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, attended the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Dewan Syarahan dan Muzakarah Islam Shah Alam.

Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin, and Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, along with nearly 600 attendees.

In KELANTAN, nearly 300 residents of Kampung Kuala Pertang, Kuala Krai, celebrated Maulidur Rasul with a procession while reciting selawat for Prophet Muhammad SAW.

Kampung Kuala Pertang Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) chairman Adnan Mat Yassin said this year’s procession was attended by seven contingents, including pondok school students from Al-Badriah Ahmadiah Kampung Telekong, participants from the Al-Solihin Mosque, Madrasah Nur Iman, Madrasah Kampung Mial and Keroh, Ziarah Kasih and Bina Insan.

“We are re-establishing the Maulidur Rasul celebration by holding a procession in the village after it was last conducted 40 years ago.

“Alhamdulillah, all the villagers are happy because we can recite the selawat together and strengthen ties across all generations, regardless of age, thereby fostering an atmosphere of harmony among the residents,” he told Bernama.

In TERENGGANU, the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, graced the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Dewan Besar Wisma Darul Iman here.

Sultan Mizan and the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, were accompanied by the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Tengku Sri Setia Mahkota Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Muhammad Mu’az, Tengku Puteri Utama Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Nadhirah Zahrah, and Tengku Puteri Daulath Raja Tengku Datuk Seri Fatimatuz Zahra.

The royal family’s arrival at 9.30 am was greeted by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.