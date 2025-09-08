Senate approves five bills including waste management and nuclear energy amendments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara has approved five significant bills during its latest parliamentary session.

Three bills originated from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, demonstrating the government’s focus on urban management and environmental cleanliness.

The approved housing ministry bills include the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Street, Drainage and Building (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Senate also passed the Atomic Energy Licensing (Amendment) Bill 2025 from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Government Procurement Bill 2025 from the Ministry of Finance.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu explained that the waste management amendment introduces community service orders for littering offences.

The new Subsection 77(B)(1) allows courts to mandate community service alongside fines for minor littering violations involving cigarette butts, tissues, and food packaging.

Offenders will perform up to 12 hours of community service while wearing special vests to promote environmental awareness and civic responsibility.

Datuk Aiman Athirah noted that data indicates fines alone have become insufficient deterrents against public littering in Malaysia.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang stated that the atomic energy amendments prepare Malaysia for potential nuclear power generation.

The amendments to the Atomic Energy Licensing Act 1984 introduce severe penalties including discretionary death sentences for nuclear-related offences causing death or environmental damage.

Minister Chang emphasised that the discretionary death penalty aligns with principles of proportionality and applies only to the most serious nuclear offences.

The Dewan Rakyat previously passed the atomic energy bill on August 28, paving the way for Senate approval and eventual implementation.

The Senate session will continue tomorrow with further legislative discussions and potential additional bill readings. – Bernama