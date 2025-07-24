Senior assistant medical officer in Labuan remanded over power abuse

LABUAN: A senior assistant medical officer has been remanded for four days until July 28, for allegedly abusing his position to award logistics-related work to a company owned by his wife.

The Labuan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement, said the remand order was issued by Magistrate Kasyfurrahman Abang Ahmad at the Labuan Sessions Court today following an application by the MACC.

The male suspect, in his 50s, was detained at the Labuan MACC Office at 5.40 pm yesterday when he arrived to provide a statement.

He is suspected of having misused his position at his workplace in 2023 and 2024 to secure forwarding and logistics contracts worth approximately RM20,000 for his wife’s company.

Labuan MACC director Muhammat Azis Malmod said the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power for personal gain.