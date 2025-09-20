Senior citizen loses over RM70,000 to investment scam on Facebook

KUALA TERENGGANU: A senior citizen lost RM76,740 after falling victim to a fraudulent investment scheme advertised on social media.

Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor stated that the 62-year-old victim encountered the scam through a Facebook advertisement on August 24.

The former oil and gas industry worker clicked the provided link and was added to a WhatsApp group managed by an unidentified woman.

The suspect posing as an instructor detailed the investment procedures to all members of the messaging group.

The victim proceeded to deposit a total of RM76,740 into seven different bank accounts between August 24 and September 18.

He realised the deception when no returns materialised and further investments were demanded for promised profits.

Police have opened an investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama