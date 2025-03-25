PETALING JAYA: A man was caught on camera allegedly stealing money from a donation box in a mosque using a drill.

The incident took place in Mambau, Seremban at around 7.15 am last Saturday (March 22), according to Kosmo.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said a ‘bilal’ of the mosque reported the incident, stating that the donation box was “pried open”, as quoted.

“Review of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed the presence of an unidentified man wearing a helmet and a dark-coloured jacket approaching from the back of the ‘surau’.

ALSO READ: Selangor Sultan expresses disappointment over theft of mosque donations

“The suspect is believed to have broken into the ‘surau’ by cutting the lock on the right-side iron grille door using a drill,” Mohamad Hatta was quoted as saying.

He added that the suspect then used a tool to “pry open” the unlocked donation box and took the money.

Previously, security footage of the alleged robbery circulated all over social media showing a man wearing a motorcycle helmet entering the ‘surau’ and using a tool to break into the donation box.

Residents in the area claim that the suspect rode a “high-powered motorcycle” and a Proton X50 car and was believed to have taken less than 30 minutes to pry open the donation box.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and the police are currently tracking down the suspect.