Seven foreigners denied entry at Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS complex

ALOR SETAR: The Border Control and Protection Agency issued Notices of Refusal of Entry to seven foreigners attempting to enter Malaysia through the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex yesterday.

The group comprised five Indian men, one Thai man, and one Indonesian woman suspected of not being genuine tourists.

All received the notice under Section 8(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for failing to meet visitor entry requirements.

They were instructed to return to their countries of origin using the same entry route.

This refusal action followed standard operating procedures and departmental circulars without any identified criminal elements.

In a separate operation, the agency seized 20,000 kilogrammes of unlabelled dried longan products for violating the Nutrition Act 1985 labelling provisions.

The seizure occurred during an operation beginning at 8.30 pm involving merchandise transported via trade routes.

The confiscated products have an estimated total value exceeding 480,000 ringgit without any accompanying arrests.

The agency remains committed to ensuring all imported food products comply with legal and safety standards.

Close cooperation with other enforcement agencies will continue strengthening consumer safety and border sovereignty. – Bernama