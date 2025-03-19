KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested five local men and two women during a raid on a condominium unit in Cyberjaya on Thursday (March 13), suspected to be operating as a call centre for a job scam syndicate.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said that the suspects, aged between 22 and 36, were believed to be call centre operators targeting victims in Hong Kong, with each earning a monthly salary of RM4,000.

“Investigations discovered that the syndicate has been operating for the past year, and is involved in second-layer job scam activities.

“They were responsible for instructing victims to complete specific tasks, before being promised a 20 per cent return on the amount obtained,” he said at a press conference, today.

He added that three of the arrested individuals had prior criminal records related to gambling, drugs and fraud.

Ramli said that all suspects were charged at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court, today, under Section 120(B)(1) of the Penal Code, read together with Sections 417 and 34 of the same law.

Meanwhile, he urged property owners to be more vigilant and responsible in monitoring their tenants’ activities, to prevent their premises from being misused as hubs for fraudulent operations.

“The excuse of being unaware of activities conducted on their premises is unacceptable. Property owners must take responsibility for any criminal activities occurring in their units,“ he said.

Ramli added that police are currently reviewing a proposal to establish a specific legal provision to address this issue.