PETALING JAYA: Police arrested eight individuals on Monday (21 April) to assist in investigations into the assault of a youth last Friday (18 April) at a flat in Plentong, Johor Bahru.

Seri Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said seven men and one woman were detained after a police report was lodged last Saturday (19 April), Buletin TV3 reported.

The victim, a 21-year-old man working at a factory in Kluang, lodged the report at the Plentong Police Station at around 11.14 pm

He said the remand application for the eight individuals is currently being processed to enable further investigations.

A viral video circulating on Monday showed the victim being attacked by more than five individuals in a house.

The victim reportedly required three stitches on his right lip and six on his left ear following the brutal assault.

It is believed the victim was in his house during the incident before receiving a text message at around 5pm last Friday from a woman he knew – asking him to accompany her to a rented house in Plentong.

The victim arrived at the rented premises at around 9.30 pm, and shortly afterwards, three unidentified men entered the house, one of whom was allegedly carrying a weapon.

A while later, three more unidentified men emerged from a room and proceeded to beat the victim, including using a wooden stick.