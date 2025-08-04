NIBONG TEBAL: The Disciplinary Committee of the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) has recommended that the seven MRSM students involved in bullying a fellow student here be expelled from the college.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in a post on Facebook today, said that two of the students were found to have been involved in physical bullying, while the other five were accomplices.

“It was recommended that all of them be expelled from MRSM.

“No matter whose children they are, whether the children of a Tan Sri, a Datuk or some influential individuals, if they were involved in bullying, a firm and stern action will be taken against them. No need to find a way to talk me out of it. My office will never entertain such bullies,” he commented on the post.

Asyraf said he did not agree that they should be given a second chance because, since his appointment as MARA chairman, he has repeatedly reminded them of his principle of #YouTouchYouGo for bullies and to not compromise with any form of bullying culture at any MARA educational institution, including MRSM.

Prior to this, police confirmed that the viral video involving a student being bullied by his friends took place at an MRSM in the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district in the middle of last year.

SPS Police District chief Supt Jay January Siowou said an investigation paper had also been opened after the video of the incident went viral on social media and that the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing injury.

Yesterday, the one-minute-and-31-second video clip went viral on Facebook, showing a group of teen boys bullying and pinning another boy down on a bed.

Meanwhile, when interviewed by Bernama Radio on the same issue today, the MARA chairman said that stern action, including expulsion, against the students involved must be taken to send a clear message to other students that there is no compromise on bullying.

“If you look at the video, it appears to be encouraging (others) and (shows) that it is fun to see your friends beating up someone while you record it and make fun of it. That is completely unacceptable.

“That’s why I’ve repeatedly said it from the beginning, I’ve given a stern warning. Whoever bullies, we won’t compromise. You touch, you go!” he said and assured that no case of bullying behavior by anyone will be silenced or closed.

According to Asyraf, if there were attempts to hide such bullying cases for fear of damaging MRSM’s reputation and image, strict action would be taken against the college administrators.

He said he had discussed this with MARA director-general Datuk Zulfikri Osman yesterday to look into the issue of appointing permanent wardens on a contractual basis at MRSM in addition to giving responsibility to existing teachers by increasing their allowances.

“I think there needs to be another mechanism. Maybe we can hire wardens from among retired police or military personnel,” he added.