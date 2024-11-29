Several roads in Tanah Merah closed to all traffic

TANAH MERAH: Several roads in the Tanah Merah district were closed to all vehicles following floods after heavy rain continued to pour in the past few days.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said among the federal roads closed to all vehicles was Jalan Panglima Bayu-Rantau Panjang at Kilometre (km) 7.40 to km 8.40 which was flooded.

He said there were three state roads are still closed to all traffic namely Jalan Bukit Panau - Bendang Nyior at km 10 Kampung Bukit Kechik towards Kampung Bukit Muring which is an alternative route to Jeli, Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah.

“Jalan Tanah Merah - Kampung Ipoh Batu 8 at km 3.0 to km 7.10 near Kampung Kusial and the road to the Bukit Remeh Water Treatment Plant at km 0.3 to 0.80 near the Tanah Merah Civil Defence Force Office,“ he told Bernama today.

He said road users should not take the risk of crossing flooded roads to continue their journey to avoid any unwanted incidents.

Following that, the community in Tanah Merah should not delay moving if affected by the flood to avoid difficulties for rescue agencies in providing assistance.

“From Tuesday to Wednesday yesterday, we have successfully moved 3,248 victims to 24 Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) in this district.

“My team and I are working hard to provide maximum assistance to the affected community,“ he said.

Mohd Haki said his officers and personnel began the rescue and evacuation operation for flood victims from 6.30 am until 9 pm last night.

“We ask the community affected by the flood not to delay in making preparations and move as quickly as possible by bringing important documents with them to the PPS,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Krai, the Kota Bharu-Gua Musang federal road near Sungai Durian fire station, which was closed yesterday, has now reopened to all traffic as of noon today.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said this was due to the flood situation in the area still being under control and the fact that there has been little rainfall since yesterday.

“Thank God the flood situation in Kuala Krai is still under control and we believe the community has taken note of the flood situation in their area,“ he said when met by reporters at Tangga Krai, here, today.

Commenting further, Mazlan said rescue teams such as the police, fire brigade, Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) also managed to help 30 pregnant mothers and three displaced patients who were affected by the flood to be sent to the Kuala Krai Hospital for further observation and treatment.

“We have evacuated 30 pregnant women and three displaced patients from the flood-affected areas since last Wednesday and calls for rescue work have not been received since 10pm last night.

He said as of 12.30pm today, one temporary evacuation centre (PPS) had been closed in Kuala Pertang and to date, 40 PPS have been opened in Kuala Krai, accommodating 5,305 people.