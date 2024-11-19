Severe-level continuous rain warning for three states until Nov 23

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu, Pahang and Johor, effective until Nov 23.

Its director-general, Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, in a statement today, said the affected areas in Pahang include Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin, while in Johor, the warning covers Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

The department has also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Kelantan and Pahang, also effective until Nov 23.

The areas include Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh in Kelantan; as well as Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran and Bera in Pahang.

“An alert-level continuous rain warning is also in effect until Nov 20 for Negeri Sembilan (Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin), Melaka and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru),” the statement read.

MetMalaysia advised the public to stay updated on the latest weather conditions through its official website, the myCuaca mobile application and its official social media platforms.

“For further inquiries, please contact the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638,” it said.