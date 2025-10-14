Shah Alam enters data-driven development phase with smart city initiatives

SHAH ALAM: The city is entering a new development phase focused on data, technology and public well-being according to Mayor Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim.

Under the Sustainable Smart Shah Alam 2035 Blueprint, council services will be enhanced through data and digitalisation.

This includes implementing the Smart Integrated Command Centre, smart parking systems and improved waste management.

“These initiatives will boost administrative efficiency, ensuring Shah Alam remains a responsive, people-friendly city built on innovation,“ Mohd Fauzi said at the Shah Alam Urban Forum 2025.

The low-carbon city agenda is also being promoted through the Shah Alam Low Carbon City Framework.

This focuses on reducing carbon footprint, encouraging urban green transport and adopting renewable energy practices.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari launched the forum.

Mohd Fauzi added that the two-day SAUF 2025 aims to realise this vision through orderly, sustainable and inclusive urban development discussions.

The forum also celebrates MBSA’s achievements coinciding with the city’s 25th Silver Jubilee as a city. – Bernama