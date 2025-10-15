Sharing identities of minors in legal cases is a criminal offence

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyers have cautioned that sharing identities of minors involved in legal cases constitutes a criminal offence.

Former Sungai Siput Magistrate Ahmad Shamil Azad stated that minors are protected by Section 15 of the Child Act 2001, which explicitly prohibits publishing or disseminating any identifying information.

He clarified that disclosing incident locations should also be avoided pending investigation completion, as premature information release could compromise trial fairness.

“If crucial information is released prematurely, it could jeopardise the fairness of a trial,“ he told Bernama.

Violators of Section 15 face maximum penalties of RM10,000 fine, five years’ imprisonment, or both upon conviction.

Sharing such information profoundly impacts both victims’ and suspects’ families through highly sensitive minor-related details.

Such actions attract unwanted public attention that further harms emotional wellbeing of all involved parties.

“This incident is already a deeply traumatic and shocking ordeal for them,“ Ahmad Shamil noted.

He advised allowing thorough investigations and proper court evidence presentation instead of public information sharing.

Media outlets should exercise caution and sensitivity when reporting child-related cases based on verified facts.

Lawyer Abu Dzar Mohd Annuar confirmed individuals under 18 receive Child Act 2001 protection against identity disclosure.

“This includes sharing images, videos, or location information that could reveal the child’s identity,“ he stated.

The prohibition covers all publication forms including print, television, and digital platforms like social media.

Former Kuala Lumpur Magistrate Nur’Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor highlighted additional legal consequences under other statutes.

Unauthorised circulation of crime scene images or videos may constitute offences under communications and penal laws.

“This not only violates the privacy and sensitivities of the victim’s family but can also disrupt investigation and public order,“ she explained.

Such sharing could lead to criminal charges, civil suits, or penalties including fines and imprisonment.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has urged public responsibility regarding case-related content sharing.

They specifically referenced refraining from sharing content about the female student stabbed in a Bandar Utama school. – Bernama