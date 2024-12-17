Shop assistant pleads guilty to armed robbery charges

KOTA BHARU: A shop assistant pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of armed robbery committed last month and earlier this month in the Pasir Puteh area.

On the first count, Zulhairie Zulkifli, 24, was charged with using a knife to rob Siti Nurhaliza Salleh, 26, at the payment counter of a grocery store at 6.45 pm on Nov 6, stealing over RM400 in cash belonging to the store.

For the second charge, Zulhairie was accused of robbing Nurumairah Maslan, 18, at a grocery store in Sungai Petai, Pasir Puteh, on Dec 2 at 3.29 pm, stealing her wallet containing an identity card and RM200 cash.

The charges framed under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code, provide for a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison, along with the possibility of fines or whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Hasyime Rosli led the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Judge Zulkifli Abdullah set Jan 19 for the presentation of case facts and sentencing.