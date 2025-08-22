Sibu AADK arrests 16 in drug raids targeting addiction hotspots

SIBU: The Sibu National Anti-Drug Agency conducted raids on five known drug addiction hotspots around town during “Ops Perdana” last night.

Sixteen individuals suspected of drug abuse involvement were arrested in the operation.

All detainees, aged between 24 and 49, subsequently underwent urine screening tests.

“Fourteen people tested positive for drugs based on urine screening tests,“ explained the agency.

The most detected substance was methamphetamine (syabu) affecting ten individuals.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was detected in four individuals during the testing.

The eight-hour operation began at 6 pm and involved nine agency officers.

“Such operations are very important to clean up areas that have become drug addiction hotbeds,“ stated the agency.

These efforts aim to provide a conducive and safe environment for the community.

The Sibu AADK will continue intensifying detection and detention operations throughout the region.

Prevention efforts will also be strengthened to achieve the “Controlled Drugs 2025” goal.

This initiative focuses on the country’s wellbeing and the future of the young generation. – Bernama