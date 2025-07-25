Signify Malaysia boosts sustainability with smart lighting innovations

KUALA LUMPUR: Signify Malaysia is reinforcing its role in supporting Malaysia’s sustainability objectives by introducing advanced smart lighting solutions and forging key industry collaborations.

The company, previously known as Philips Lighting, aims to align with the government’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (EECA) 2024.

Signify Malaysia president Sukanto Aich highlighted the company’s commitment to reducing energy consumption and greenhouse emissions.

“Our vision is to unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a greener world. Our energy-efficient lighting solutions help customers cut energy use significantly,“ he said during the Beyond Illumination: Signify Innovation Day 2025 launch.

The company targets Net Zero emissions by 2040, with plans to halve emissions across its value chain by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.

Innovations include ultra-efficient LED technology, which saves 30 per cent more energy than standard LEDs, and 3D-printed luminaires made from recycled materials like discarded fishing nets.

“Switching to LED can save customers 50 per cent in energy costs, and adding smart connected lighting boosts savings by another 20 to 30 per cent. Since lighting makes up 30 per cent of urban energy use, reducing this by up to 80 per cent supports Malaysia’s energy transition,“ Sukanto explained.

Signify also collaborates globally, including a partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

“This goes beyond marketing—our smart lighting helps Mercedes achieve Net Zero while enhancing driver well-being through innovations like Nature Connect lighting, which mimics natural daylight,“ he added.

Iva Lee, Signify Malaysia’s commercial leader for professional business, noted rising demand for LED and smart lighting due to regulatory compliance.

“Businesses and public infrastructure are shifting to smart lighting to meet EECA requirements,“ she said.

Government incentives like the Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA) and Green Investment Tax Exemption (GITE) further encourage adoption.

“Our Green Switch Programme helps businesses access these incentives, including full tax exemptions or solar rental schemes,“ Iva said.

Signify’s solar R&D has also led to longer-lasting, high-performance lighting solutions. Connected systems like Interact City enable remote monitoring, reducing energy bills and maintenance.

Globally, Signify has upgraded 150,000 streetlights in Jakarta, while Melaka’s 6,000 connected LED streetlights have cut energy costs by 80 per cent, improving safety and efficiency. - Bernama