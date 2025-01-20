PUTRAJAYA: The Servis Ihsan MADANI@Petronas AutoExpert (SIM@PAX) pilot project involving 95 PAX service centres nationwide will kick off this Friday, Jan 24 to 28.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that this new initiative under the MADANI Rahmah Umbrella allows low-income groups to enjoy special discounts of between 10 and 30 per cent on the purchase of mineral and semi-synthetic engine oils at all PAX outlets participating in the programme.

He said that the implementation of the SIM@PAX pilot project is in conjunction with the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration and will continue during all major festive seasons in Malaysia, including Aidilfitri, Aidiladha, Kaamatan Festival, Gawai Day, Deepavali, Christmas, and National Day.

“This programme aims to benefit and help the low-income groups in facing the rising cost of living by reducing their vehicle maintenance costs,” he told a press conference after delivering the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) New Year’s Message and Direction for 2025, here today.

Armizan said the targetted groups can set an appointment through the mobile Setel app before heading to any participating PAX centre to enjoy the service.

Meanwhile, in his speech earlier, Armizan said the KPDN Direction for 2025 is based on four main focuses, acronymed as K.P.D.N, which stands for Ketangkasan Penguatkuasaan (Enforcement Agility), Pemacu Ekonomi Domestik (Domestic Economic Driver), Daya Upaya Pengguna dan Advokasi Kepenggunaan (Consumer Empowerment and Consumerism Advocacy), and NACCOL (National Cost of Living Action Council Executive Committee).

To ensure the strategic realisation of K.P.D.N, he said these four focuses will be driven through four core pillars known as K.I.T.A, which stands for Keterangkuman Kerajaan dan Kecemerlangan (Government Inclusivity and Excellence), Iltizam Industri (Industry Commitment), Tekad Tatakelola (Governance Pledge), and Aspirasi dan Partipasi Awam (Public Aspirations and Participation).