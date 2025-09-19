Sin Chew fined RM100,000 for flag error, Sinar Harian for wrong info on IGP

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), with the consent of the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), has issued a RM100,000 compound each to Sin Chew Media Corporation Bhd and Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd.

In a statement today, MCMC said action was taken against Sin Chew Media after an investigation found the organisation had uploaded an incomplete illustration of the Jalur Gemilang on its digital newspaper.

Meanwhile, the compound against Sinar Karangkraf was issued after the organisation posted on its official Instagram account a profile containing false information about the Inspector-General of Police, involving claims about top leadership roles in a local political party.

“Both investigations were conducted under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588], with punishment provided for under Section 233(2), while the compound action was taken pursuant to Section 243 of the same Act,” said the statement.

MCMC stressed that the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of sovereignty, unity and national dignity which must be displayed accurately and respectfully at all times.

“The spread of false content involving national security institutions can undermine public order and confidence in the authorities.

“All media organisations and social media users are reminded to always verify the accuracy and authenticity of content published, particularly when it involves the country’s official emblems and symbols,” it said.

MCMC also stressed that it would continue to enhance enforcement and implement various digital literacy initiatives to safeguard the country’s harmony and stability. - Bernama