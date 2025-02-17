Singaporean man arrested with drugs in Forest City

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police arrested a Singaporean man with 1.7 kilogrammes of heroin and 67.13 grams of syabu worth RM21,106 at a gated and guarded apartment in Forest City, here on Feb 12.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said the 39-year-old man who is believed to be playing the role of a runner, was arrested by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 8pm.

“It is believed that the man acted as a runner to bring the drugs to be sold abroad. The suspect is also believed to be renting the gated and guarded apartment and further investigations are underway to identify other suspects believed to be involved in drug trafficking,“ he said at a press conference held at the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters, here today.

Kumarasan said the results of an urine test found that the man was also positive for methamphetamine.

According to him, an Audi A5 car and a Nixon watch were also seized during the raid with a total seizure including drugs amounting to RM53,656.

He said the suspect would be remanded for seven days starting Feb 12, and the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.