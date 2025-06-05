JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean man was charged in the Sessions Court here today with drug trafficking involving over 10 kilogrammes of MDMA, an offence that carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Tan Ban Choon, 48, nodded to indicate he understood the charge when it was read out to him in Mandarin by the court interpreter before Judge Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim. However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, Tan allegedly trafficked 10,024 grams of MDMA powder at a house in Danga Bay, Johor Bahru at around 10pm on April 23.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment, along with a minimum of 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Tan also faces three additional charges of possessing heroin (nine grams), ketamine (31.30 grams), and MDMA (six grams).

For these offences, he faces two to five years in prison and between three and nine strokes of the cane, under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He also faces a separate charge of possessing 44 grams of cannabis, under Section 6 of the same Act and punishable under Section 39A(1), carrying the same penalties.

All the alleged offences were committed at the same location and time.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu appeared for the prosecution, while Tan was unrepresented. The court fixed July 29 for mention of the case.

Last month, police reported that five drug syndicates were dismantled through seven operations across four districts in Johor - Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Kluang, and Kota Tinggi, with drugs worth nearly RM9 million seized.

State police chief Datuk M Kumar said five men, including a Singaporean, were arrested during the raids.