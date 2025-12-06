PETALING JAYA: A Singaporean citizen has been ordered to pay RM9,100 in fines after appearing before the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s court for his involvement in a road rage incident.

The defendant, 40-year-old human resources manager Cheng Kuan Poh Colin, faced the court on Thursday (June 12) and entered guilty pleas to both criminal charges brought against him.

According to The Star, the first offense involved causing damage to a Malaysian-registered continental vehicle belonging to Ng Yeow Meng. The incident occurred at Jalan Sutera Tanjung 8/4, Taman Sutera Utama, during the afternoon of June 7 at approximately 2.39pm.

The second charge related to an act of public indecency, where Cheng was accused of spitting at the 32-year-old victim’s face during the same confrontation.

During the court proceedings, Magistrate A. Shaarmini ensured the defendant fully comprehended the charges, which were presented to him in Mandarin before he confirmed his guilty plea.

Defense counsel Norfarahin Mohd Yazid appealed for reduced penalties, explaining her client’s family circumstances. She informed the court that Cheng serves as a caregiver for his elderly, bedridden parents and has no prior criminal record.

“My client’s monthly income is S$2,000 (approximately RM6,595) in his role as a human resources manager, and this represents his first encounter with the legal system,“ the lawyer argued.

The magistrate imposed a RM4,300 fine for the property damage charge, with an alternative sentence of six months imprisonment if unpaid. For the second offense, a RM4,800 fine was ordered, also carrying a six-month jail term in default of payment.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Fatihah Mohd Nizam represented the state in the proceedings.

The case stems from events that unfolded earlier this month when Johor Baru North district police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh confirmed the suspect’s arrest on Sunday (June 8) for investigation purposes.

Public attention was drawn to the incident after footage of the altercation spread across social media platforms.

The video, captured by a female passenger inside the targeted vehicle, documented the foreign national’s aggressive behaviour, including verbal confrontation and repeated physical attacks on the car that resulted in property damage.