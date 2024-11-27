PETALING JAYA: A single mother from Kuching, Sarawak, had to endure severe abuse after she was trafficked to Cambodia and forced to work in scam operations.

According to Kosmo Online, Nur, who has a four-year-old son, left home on June 19, believing she would be working at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur for three months with her friend.

However, last Friday (Nov 22), she told her mother that she was instead trafficked to Cambodia and forced to work as a scammer.

“My daughter made a video call showing her swollen face and legs, saying she had been beaten and locked in a toilet for a week without food. She looked weak and said she had to sleep in the toilet, not eating, and only drinking the toilet’s tap water,“ the victim’s mother was quoted as saying.

The mother also expressed distress over her grandson, who constantly asks about his missing mother.

“My grandson always cries and asks, ‘Where is my mother?’ I don’t know how to answer him. I beg for help to save my daughter,“ she said.

Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) secretary-general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim warned the public about rising trafficking risks.

“Anyone planning to travel, particularly to Bangkok, must remain vigilant. Syndicates are becoming increasingly cruel, subjecting victims to relentless torture because they feel secure from consequences,“ he said.