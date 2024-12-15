GUA MUSANG: The sinkhole on the FT185 route, Section 78.60 of the Lojing-Gua Musang road near Kampung Jekjok, Pos Brooke, was due to severe weather conditions during the northeast monsoon, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said inclement weather conditions, particularly in the East Coast states, have contributed to road damage in several areas, adding that the affected roads were closed to all vehicles starting yesterday.

“Roadcare Sdn Bhd will immediately implement a temporary diversion for the Lojing-Gua Musang route following the sinkhole incident.

“The ministry and JKR (Public Works Department) will take prompt action to ensure road users’ comfort and safety,“ he said in a statement today.

He advised all parties to adhere to the instructions from the authorities to prevent untoward incidents.