SEREMBAN: A site manager pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing grievous hurt to a man using a machete at a shopping centre here, four days ago.

R.Suresh Khanna, 47, made the plea before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

He was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon to B. Nagarajah, 40, at a telecommunications shop in a shopping centre here at about 8.10 pm last Monday (April 14).

The charge, framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM15,000 in one surety and set May 19 for mention. Suresh Khanna was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court, report himself at the nearest police station once a month and to not intimidate the victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norazihah Asmuni conducted the prosecution while the accused, who is married with three children, was represented by lawyer Thayalan Moorthy.