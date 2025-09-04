Six-year-old boy injured in dog attack in Cheras residential area

KUALA LUMPUR: A six-year-old boy sustained injuries after being bitten by a dog while riding his bicycle near his home in Batu 9, Cheras, Selangor.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the incident occurred at approximately 6.30 pm yesterday when a nearby dog suddenly attacked the child.

Several neighbours quickly intervened and successfully chased the animal away from the scene.

The young victim suffered head injuries and was immediately transported to Kajang Hospital for emergency treatment.

Medical staff confirmed the boy is currently in stable condition and receiving care in the children’s ward.

Kajang Municipal Council personnel captured the dog shortly after the attack concluded.

Authorities are investigating whether the animal was properly registered as a domestic pet.

Police are pursuing the case under Section 289 of the Penal Code for negligence concerning animal control.

Additional investigations are underway under Section 41(1) of the Animals Act 1953, which permits authorities to confine animals to prevent disease spread.

Naazron urged anyone with information about the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Nursyaza Farhah Samhairi at 017-6919817.

He also reminded the public that dog owners must obtain local authority approval and maintain proper control of their pets.

A video showing the child being attacked in the residential area has gone viral on social media platforms.

The footage clearly shows several residents stepping forward to assist the injured boy during the frightening incident. – Bernama