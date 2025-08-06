  1. Local

Smooth traffic flow on all major highways this morning

Bernama
KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow is reported to be smooth on all major highways nationwide as of 9 am today.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic is smooth flowing on the North-South Expressway (PLUS), the East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 and 2 as well as all toll roads around the Klang Valley.

He added that this was because many have yet to return home after the Aidiladha celebration and school holidays.

A total of 30 smart lanes have been activated along the PLUS Highway today to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates via PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000 or the LLM hotline at 03- 8738 3098/03-8738 3097 as well as via the X account @plustrafik and @llmtrafik.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, the situation at the Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis road and the Kelantan-Terengganu border is also the same despite a slight increase in the number of vehicles this morning.