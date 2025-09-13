Soldier found dead, another missing in Mataking Island operation

SEMPORNA: A soldier has been found dead and another remains missing following a military operation on Mataking Island near Semporna.

The Joint Task Force 2 Headquarters identified the deceased as 20-year-old Private Muhammad Irfan Haiqal Abdullah.

Private Muhammad Zulkarnain Jaffar, aged 27, is still missing after the Ops PPASIR Sektor Semporna Series 3/2025 operation.

Medical personnel pronounced Private Muhammad Irfan Haiqal Abdullah dead at the scene after finding him unconscious.

Search and rescue operations continue for Private Muhammad Zulkarnain Jaffar with assistance from multiple agencies including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

Authorities believe drowning may have caused the incident and are conducting further investigations.

Updates will be provided as the search and investigation progress. – Bernama