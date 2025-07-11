South Korean man jailed 3 months for overstaying in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN: A South Korean national was sentenced to three months in jail after admitting to overstaying in Malaysia. Jeon Eunjin, 55, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi, with his sentence backdated to his arrest on June 30.

Jeon, a construction worker, had remained in the country illegally after his 90-day social visit pass expired on February 10. He was charged under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which carries penalties including a fine of at least RM10,000 or up to five years in prison.

National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Nur Adilla Zaharuddin requested leniency, noting Jeon’s guilty plea and family responsibilities. However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Danial Amir Saari argued for a proportionate sentence.

In a separate case, Jeon was fined RM2,000 or six months’ jail for lodging a false police report under Section 182 of the Penal Code. The offence occurred on June 28 at the Timur Laut district police headquarters.