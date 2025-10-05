KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are reminded not to carry out open burning and to use water wisely following the Southwest Monsoon, which is expected to begin today until September.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, stated that during this period, most areas will experience low rainfall.

“This condition can increase the risk of haze phenomena, especially if open burning is not controlled. This early preventive measure is important not only for public health but also to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of the country’s water resources,” he said in a Facebook post today.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has also issued a statement regarding the start of the Southwest Monsoon on May 7.

The public can download the myCuaca application for the latest and accurate weather information on the MetMalaysia website www.met.gov.my.