KOTA KINABALU: Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick today proposed the establishment of a special unit under the Sabah government to monitor and coordinate the implementation of projects under the Malaysia Plan.

Ewon, who is also the Member of Parliament for Penampang, said the unit is crucial to address the recurring technical and administrative issues that often cause delays in executing development projects in the state.

“While the State Development Action Council has been set up for monitoring purposes, there should be a dedicated unit that works on the ground to resolve challenges such as departmental overlaps, land acquisition issues, compensation matters, and approvals from local authorities,” said Ewon, who is also the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

He said this when debating the motion of thanks for the state government’s policy speech delivered by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman, at the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

Ewon added that the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) is expected to be tabled in Parliament around July this year, and he believes that the Sabah government has already submitted its list of priority development projects to the federal government.

“Nevertheless, we must all learn from the shortcomings of previous Malaysia Plans, which faced numerous delays in project implementation due to various factors,” he said.

Touching on entrepreneurship and cooperative development in Sabah, Ewon revealed that a total of 53,398 entrepreneurs and cooperatives in the state received grant assistance and financing amounting to RM813.4 million last year.

He added that under the Look East Within the Country Policy introduced by his ministry, special emphasis will continue to be placed on advancing entrepreneurship in Sabah and Sarawak.

“The mid-term review of the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030, set to be implemented this year, will also take into account Sabah’s needs in entrepreneurship development, including strengthening supply chains, food security and high-impact sectors,” he said.

Ewon also underscored the importance of expanding internet access to every corner of the state to support the growing trend of local entrepreneurs leveraging social media platforms to market their products directly.

“Following the launch of the TEKUN TikTok Shop Live Hub in Sabah, we have observed a significant increase in product sales by entrepreneurs. However, shipping costs outside Sabah remain a major hurdle and must be addressed by the government,” he added.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya later adjourned the sitting to tomorrow.