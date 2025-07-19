Steer clear of racial hatred, preserve unity for national progress - Anwar

BATU KAWAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded the people not to be influenced by racial hatred or express sentiments that could undermine national harmony.

Instead, the prime minister called on the people to embrace unity in diversity, which he described as Malaysia’s strength in driving the country’s development.

He stressed that incitement to racial hatred would not bring about national progress and that only stability could ensure sustainable development.

Anwar said the MADANI Government under his leadership was making continuous efforts to resolve the people’s issues, including housing, poverty and the cost of living, without marginalising any race, especially minority communities.

“I wish to remind the people of Malaysia that it is our shared responsibility. If we want to save this country, we must preserve national unity. This is our strength.

“It is true that the Bumiputera Malays are the majority, but if we care for all - Malays, Chinese, Indians, Ibans and Kadazans - then we will be safe. We must stand united and uphold harmony. This is not merely a matter of necessity but about Malaysia’s survival,” he said when officiating the National-Level Unity Week (SMP) 2025 celebration at the Batu Kawan Stadium grounds here today.

Also present were National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy.

Anwar also emphasised the importance of addressing issues comprehensively through dialogue rather than resorting to incitement or emotional appeals, including calls for his resignation.

“Who says the government cannot be changed? Just bring a motion in Parliament saying that the prime minister has lost support, (then) he must resign. But it cannot be done, as there is no support. If you want change, wait for the general election.

“Don’t think it’s all easy because building (a nation) takes time but destroying it is far easier. This country remains peaceful because the people are more mature and do not give in to incitement that causes division,” he said.

Anwar said that on the international stage, Malaysia’s stability has attracted global attention, with Kuala Lumpur recently hosting key discussions during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

“Kuala Lumpur has recently drawn global attention and for the first time since Donald Trump became president, high-level talks took place between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“They both held discussions, but more importantly, Malaysia was given space (to host such engagements). For the first time ever, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also held high-level discussions with Rubio,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, announced an additional allocation of RM10 million to the Ministry of National Unity for the implementation of nationhood programmes.

Earlier, Aaron, in his speech, requested the prime minister to consider approving a special allocation of RM10 million to carry out nationhood programmes for the younger generation.- Bernama