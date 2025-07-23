Store supervisor loses RM624,617 in online investment scam

GEORGE TOWN: A store supervisor in Batu Kawan lost RM624,617 after falling victim to an online investment scam.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the 56-year-old man came across a Facebook advertisement in February promising high returns. He later contacted a man via WhatsApp.

He said the victim was lured by promises of quick profits and was instructed to download the XGI Horizon app to register and begin investing.

“Between Feb 18 and April 24, the victim made 31 transfers into 10 different company accounts,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Alwi said the man realised he had been scammed when he was asked to make further payments before he could withdraw his purported profits.

He lodged a police report at the Seberang Perai Selatan police headquarters yesterday. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama