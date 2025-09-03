STPM leavers’ public university application results out this Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education will announce public university application results for STPM leavers this Friday.

Successful candidates can check their Bachelor’s Degree programme offers from noon on September 5 until 5 pm on September 14.

Applicants must verify their results through the official UPUOnline portal or the UPUPocket mobile application.

Those receiving offers must confirm their acceptance or rejection through their respective university websites between September 6 and September 14.

Universities will issue official offer letters to successful candidates only after they confirm acceptance within the specified period.

Unsuccessful applicants may submit appeal applications through UPUOnline within ten days starting from noon on September 5.

The ministry clarified that admission offers for the 2025/2026 academic session are final and cannot be changed.

Appeal selections will depend entirely on programme vacancy availability after new student registration concludes.

All enquiries regarding UPUOnline applications should be directed to the Student Admission Division of Public Universities in Putrajaya. – Bernama