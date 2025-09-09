Student among four cable theft gang members arrested in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested four individuals, including a secondary school student, for their alleged involvement in cable theft activities around the city.

Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Chief ACP Raub Selamat stated that the suspects, comprising three local men and one foreigner aged between 16 and 26, were spotted by a patrol unit on Jalan Songket around 5:15 am on Saturday.

He added that all suspects, who were traveling in a Proton Wira, attempted to flee before being successfully apprehended on Jalan Bunga Raya.

The 16-year-old suspect is still a student while the other suspects are currently unemployed.

Raub confirmed that the arrest of these individuals has resolved six cable theft cases in the Johor Bahru area.

Police confiscated various tools used for cable theft as well as the stolen cables during the operation.

Urine screening tests revealed that three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

Background checks indicated that two suspects have previous criminal records for cable theft and drug-related offences.

All suspects have been remanded for four days starting from Sunday.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

Additional investigations are being conducted under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Two video recordings of the chase between the suspects and police went viral on social media earlier.

The videos showed the suspects speeding before being apprehended at a road intersection. – Bernama