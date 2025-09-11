Student fakes kidnapping story to skip school over soiled shoes

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed that a viral social media story about an attempted student kidnapping was completely fabricated by a 13-year-old boy seeking to skip school.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim stated that investigations proved the student’s report of a near-abduction while walking to school was entirely false.

The student had initially informed his 37-year-old father about the alleged incident before both visited the Shah Alam district police headquarters to provide statements.

During questioning, the teenager admitted he invented the story because he did not want to attend school after his shoes were soiled by cat faeces.

Police issued stern warnings to both the student and his father but did not pursue further action since the boy remains in school.

The case has been officially closed after the father withdrew the police report upon learning the truth.

Mohd Iqbal advised the public against making false reports, noting offenders could face investigation under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

Potential penalties include up to six months imprisonment, a fine of up to 2,000 ringgit, or both punishments. – Bernama