Student pleads not guilty to assaulting teacher in Kajang court case

KAJANG: A 14-year-old male student previously charged with assaulting his teacher has changed his plea to not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court.

His counsel S Priyalatha stated the Form One remove class student entered his plea after the charge was read to him in Tamil during an in-camera proceeding before Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Alia Safri represented the prosecution in the case.

The youth stands accused of voluntarily causing hurt to a 29-year-old male teacher at a local secondary school on July 28 at 4.48 pm.

He faces charges under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment or a RM2,000 fine or both upon conviction.

Priyalatha confirmed she requires time to review case documents from the prosecution before determining whether to make representations on the matter.

The court granted additional time for the next proceeding scheduled for October 9 to allow for document disclosure to both court and defence.

The incident gained widespread attention after circulating on social media platforms showing a student allegedly assaulting and threatening a teacher. – Bernama