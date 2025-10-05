Students must champion unity in digital era, says deputy minister

TAPAH: University students must be the voice for unity in facing various social, identity and belief challenges in today’s increasingly complex digital era.

Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy said students should not only be alert to issues that could threaten racial harmony but also play a role in promoting positive narratives grounded in moral values and respect for diversity.

“Students must be unity-literate. They should not only understand but also be able to interpret issues fairly and deliver messages that foster tolerance, understanding and brotherhood.

“Whether on campus, social media or in the community, students must be the voice of unity,“ she said at the closing ceremony of the Jalinan Integrasi Nasional Mahasiswa (JALIN) Series 2/2025 programme.

Organised by the Perak National Unity and Integration Department, the programme brought together 80 students from Sarawak, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan studying at four higher learning institutions in the state.

Saraswathy said efforts to strengthen unity should not rest solely on the government but require the commitment of all levels of society.

She emphasised that students, educational institutions, the private sector and political leaders all have roles to play in national unity efforts.

On JALIN, she said the initiative serves as a key platform to build national identity and instil a spirit of togetherness among students as future leaders.

She added that the programme’s experiential and cross-cultural approach allows students to better understand other communities and cultivate respect for diversity.

“This process not only enriches learning but also shapes young leaders who are inclusive, wise and forward-looking. Campuses should serve as fertile grounds for integration built on unity values,“ she said.

Saraswathy expressed hope that the JALIN experience will inspire students to uphold national values and contribute towards building a peaceful, fair and united Malaysia. – Bernama