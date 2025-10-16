Students to be charged today over Melaka school rape - AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) today confirmed that several male students scheduled to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination next month will be charged at the Melaka Magistrate’s Court this morning over the rape of a Form Three student.

They will be charged under Sections 375B and 377B of the Penal Code (Act 574) and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792) at the Melaka Magistrate’s Court, which has local jurisdiction over the case.

“The AGC has reviewed the investigation papers submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and a thorough examination found sufficient grounds for charges to be brought against those involved.

“The department remains committed to ensuring that all criminal offences, particularly those involving child victims and sexual crimes, are addressed firmly in accordance with the law,” the AGC said in a statement.

On Oct 11, four male students were remanded for six days over the alleged sexual assault of a female student in a classroom at a school in Alor Gajah, Melaka.

Media reports stated that the incident occurred at about 2.50 pm on Oct 2 and was recorded on a mobile phone by two of the suspects.

The case came to light after the victim’s mother was informed by a teacher about the circulation of the video and subsequently lodged a police report. - Bernama